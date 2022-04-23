ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Leominster police officer suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvmem_0fHmJL1p00

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is active and ongoing after a Leominster police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Leominster Police said Officer Garrett Hardy was struck while he was assisting with an earlier OUI incident.

A Boston 25 News crew was on the scene where a silver sedan with a hole in the windshield was parked in the middle of Lancaster Street and Elm Hill Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to Leominster Police, Officer Hardy was transported to Umass Medical Center where he awaits surgery for a left leg fracture and suffers from a serious concussion.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was corporative. Police said the woman was driving home to Framingham when she struck the officer.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Dudley

DUDLEY, Mass. — One man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Dudley Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 131 at approximately 3:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar. Wojnar said a white 2010 Mercury sedan, driven by a...
DUDLEY, MA
WCVB

Police in custody of car connected to shooting of Massachusetts grandmother

CHELSEA, Mass. — A vehicle wanted by authorities in connection with Thursday's shooting involving a 68-year-old Chelsea, Massachusetts, grandmother is now in police custody. Police said the silver Subaru was located in Lynn and then towed to the Chelsea Police Department, where authorities were waiting for a search warrant.
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leominster, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Leominster, MA
City
Framingham, MA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leominster Police#Boston 25 News#Umass Medical Center#State Police#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WCVB

Woman killed in violent crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning on a New Hampshire highway. The crash happened on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover near the Piscataqua River before daybreak. State police said Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington was killed in a crash...
DOVER, NH
GreenwichTime

State police: Five motorcycles involved in weekend crash

WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
Boston 25 News WFXT

One man dead, woman injured after double shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police are investigating an attempted murder where the man took his own life after trying to shoot his wife. It happened on Lawrence Ave in Dorchester overnight. “I was in the house and I heard the shots,” said one neighbor. “I was just watching tv in my front room and I could hear commotion outside And I could see police and ambulance. And they were bringing a woman on the stretcher,” said another man.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy