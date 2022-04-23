Leominster police officer suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is active and ongoing after a Leominster police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Leominster Police said Officer Garrett Hardy was struck while he was assisting with an earlier OUI incident.

A Boston 25 News crew was on the scene where a silver sedan with a hole in the windshield was parked in the middle of Lancaster Street and Elm Hill Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to Leominster Police, Officer Hardy was transported to Umass Medical Center where he awaits surgery for a left leg fracture and suffers from a serious concussion.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was corporative. Police said the woman was driving home to Framingham when she struck the officer.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

