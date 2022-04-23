ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Carbon County welcomes new K9 officer

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOxdX_0fHmJINe00

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K-9 officer into the fold.

Deputy Dan Wildin and his new partner, K-9 Beth, recently completed a 200-hour Police Service Canine Narcotics Detection and Tracking course at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

K-9 Beth, a one-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was imported from the Netherlands and trained by Shallow Creek Kennels.

She was purchased with a grant received from the Montana Department of Justice, in addition to a private party donation.

Comments / 0

Related
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Carbon County, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Carbon County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
KPAX

Authorities identify Swan Lake drowning victims

POLSON - Officials have released the names of the two people who died while kayaking on Swan Lake . Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the victims as 19-year-old Mckenzye Joyce Fabeck and 18-year-old Nate Robert Spoklie — both from Flathead County.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Party#Kennel#German
KIRO 7 Seattle

After seven years, Whatcom County’s K9 Elliot has retired

With over 650 deployments and assisting in 250 arrests, Whatcom County’s K9 Elliot has retired, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Elliot and his handler, Deputy Taddonio, worked throughout Whatcom County and whether it be through blackberry bushes, rivers and lakes, and even under houses, Elliot was always up for the challenge.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
NBC12

Newest Stafford County K9 helps find suicidal man

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s newest addition is already making a mark within the department. On March 24, deputies were called about a man making concerning statements and attempting to jump out of a car. When deputies arrived, they learned the man had...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Pets
KPAX

2 people die in Bridger casino fire

A fire that broke out at Honest Tom's Casino in Bridger at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the lives of two people, confirmed Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler. No further information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing, reports The Carbon County News .
BRIDGER, MT
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy