Carbon County, MT

Carbon County welcomes new K9 officer

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 1 day ago
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K-9 officer into the fold.

Deputy Dan Wildin and his new partner, K-9 Beth, recently completed a 200-hour Police Service Canine Narcotics Detection and Tracking course at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

K-9 Beth, a one-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was imported from the Netherlands and trained by Shallow Creek Kennels.

She was purchased with a grant received from the Montana Department of Justice, in addition to a private party donation.

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

