ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens Mom Of Five With Congestive Heart Failure Struggles To Find Housing

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MItb_0fHmJFjT00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother of five in Miami Gardens never imagined a life blessing turning into hardship.

Gabrina Davis gave birth to twins in November of 2019. The 33-year-old mother of five now finds herself in a tough spot.

“I’m worried one day I might not wake up,” said Davis.

The fun-loving twins, Ace and Aiden, were born on November 11th, 2019.

Two weeks later, Davis’ health deteriorated. “I noticed my feet were still swollen,” Davis said tearfully, recalling what happened.

“I wasn’t eating. I was drooling out blood. I was like, what’s going on with me?”

She called her mom and was rushed to urgent care and sent to the hospital. Doctors found eight bags worth of fluid in her lungs. The root cause was congestive heart failure.

“It was like a nightmare,” said Annette Pettway, Gabrina’s mom.

Mom and dad knew they had to step in and help. “Imagine for the last two years been supporting her and children,” added Pettway. “It can be very stressful.”

In 2019, a letter from Memorial Hospital detailed that Gabrina was “very functionally limited and symptomatic with very little exertion.”

Even simple activities, such as walking from the mailbox back into her driveway, causes her to lose her breath.

“I hear my heart racing,” said Davis when describing the difficulty of simply walking.

She has tried to apply for disability benefits. Davis intends to do so again shortly, as she says she cannot work with heart failure.

“That was a big downfall, unable to go to work,” added Davis.

Time is running out.

The home she shares with her dad and five kids in Miami Gardens may no longer be an option and with the family’s finances stressed, the house might have to go on the market.

“That’s a great concern to me every day,” said Pettway.

Davis has applied for Section 8 Public Housing in Miami-Dade County. It helps low-income families find a place to live.

However, she’s one of the thousands in need.

According to the county’s Public Housing and Community Development, last year, over 90,000 applied.

CBS4 learned they capped the list with randomized computer selection at 5,000.

They chose this number because it best matches the number of vouchers available from the federal government.

With so much uncertainty, Gabrina’s mom sends messages to God through the diary she keeps.

“I just wrote the other day to help her, and the children get a place before the house is no longer here,” said Pettway.

PHCD says in 2008, over 70,000 applied for Section 8 housing. It took them until 2021 to exhaust the list.

Miami Beach, Hialeah, and Homestead also have Section 8 vouchers.

Comments / 30

Gema Gutierrez
1d ago

no disrespect but how do you bear children with your economic and health issues and where are the fathers? Why do you expect the working class to support you?

Reply(5)
9
Michael fruchter
1d ago

She's a "mama" and should be given assistance. Political correctness favors her.This is ot the time for criticism a out her lifestyle. She's African American,a mama and protected. Provide her with a house and support for her kids.

Reply(3)
5
who do I trust
1d ago

I'll be opening up my business renting out to the poor affordable housing next year so this is a huge project that needs to be sooner but I'm just now getting here in Florida I need to plan and put things in order so this doesn't happen to me or my business.

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 4-Year-Old In Dryer, Who Said He ‘Went Round & Round’

LEESBURG, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida babysitter has found herself behind bars after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in a dryer. Lake County deputies arrested 35-year-old Amber Chapman on an aggravated child abuse charge. CBS4 has learned that the boy demonstrated to investigators that Chapman would put him in the dryer and close the door. The boy then said he “went round and round.” The boy has some bruises, but thankfully no serious injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami Gardens, FL
Society
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestive Heart Failure#Public Housing#Cbsmiami#Memorial Hospital
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Click10.com

Police: Female security guard in Miami shot multiple times

MAIMI, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman working as a security guard was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday afternoon, according to Miami police. Officers responded just after 4 p.m. to 250 NE 72 St. in reference to a shotspotter alert. Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy