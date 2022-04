Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player in the history of the NBA, when he came into the league in the 90s, Shaq was an unstoppable force of nature. Very few players have come close to giving Shaq trouble, especially on the defensive end, so much so that a lot of conversations about who would score on Shaq end up being hypothetical. However, every NBA star has a player that guarded them well and gave them trouble on the other end, and Shaq's pick is not what one would expect.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO