MI lawmaker proposes major state scholarship program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new budget proposal in the Michigan Senate proposes $6,000 a year for 2022 high school graduates going to college.

The higher education budget proposal would provide this year’s high school graduates with a $6,000 annual scholarship for up to 4 years in a public or private college or university.

Those enrolling at a community college, could get up to $3,000 for 2 years.

Daniel Hurley is the CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities. He said this proposal would save students a lot of money.

“When you look at the average tuition at Michigan’s 15 public universities, it would cover about 43% of the cost again for all four years,” Hurley said.

Hurley said something like this hasn’t really ever been done.

“Its probably the most transformative investment proposal that Michigan has seen in a generation,” Hurley said.

The proposal has a long way before being put into place. It has to go to the full senate appropriations committee next.

