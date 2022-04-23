Quick Six: Who’s to blame for Hornets’ 2021-2022 season?
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Time for the quickest two minutes in sports. Walker Mehl and Brien Blakely help Will Kunkel hold it down on a Friday night.
Quick Six Questions:
- Who is really to blame for how this season ended for the Hornets?
- Pretend your GM of the Hornets; would you have given Borrego another season?
- In a dream scenario, who is the next head coach to take this roster to the next level?
- Do the Panthers trade out of the No. 6 pick before Draft Night next Thursday?
- The Cardinals GM says there is ‘zero chance’ he trades Kyler Murray. Do you buy that?
- Whether it’s deserved or not, how many quarterbacks go in the first round next Thursday?
