ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Quick Six: Who’s to blame for Hornets’ 2021-2022 season?

By Will Kunkel
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6iOa_0fHmI0gS00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Time for the quickest two minutes in sports. Walker Mehl and Brien Blakely help Will Kunkel hold it down on a Friday night.

Quick Six Questions:

  • Who is really to blame for how this season ended for the Hornets?
  • Pretend your GM of the Hornets; would you have given Borrego another season?
  • In a dream scenario, who is the next head coach to take this roster to the next level?
  • Do the Panthers trade out of the No. 6 pick before Draft Night next Thursday?
  • The Cardinals GM says there is ‘zero chance’ he trades Kyler Murray. Do you buy that?
  • Whether it’s deserved or not, how many quarterbacks go in the first round next Thursday?
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Panthers#Cardinals#Queen City News
The Spun

Look: Peyton Manning At The Nuggets-Warriors Game Tonight

The Nuggets-Warriors game had a special guest in the house tonight. Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was shown on the broadcast as he was sitting courtside. Perhaps Manning is the good luck charm that the Nuggets need to get back in this series. They’re currently down 2-0 after the Warriors won both games at home.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic’s stern message ahead of Nuggets’ last stand vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Things aren’t looking good for the Denver Nuggets after their third straight loss to the Golden State Warriors in their first-round series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even a return home wasn’t enough to get the Nuggets back into the winning column, and they are now staring elimination in the face against a Warriors team that’s trying to stake its claim as the new championship favorite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy