ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Newly formed girls' flag football team gets ready to play

By Hannah Buehler
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHtdw_0fHmHhK700

Inside the Amherst High School gym on a snowy April day, the newly formed Amherst girls flag football team is running routes, perfecting passes and dodging defenders.

“The girls have been great, they’ve been like sponges,” said Coach Chris Kensey. “They’ve worked really hard.”

The 22 high school girls who came out for the team are learning the ins and outs of the game of football. The team has been practicing since before spring break for the spring season, and has its first scrimmage against Western New York teams Saturday.

“This is new for everyone, so they can have the same playing field to start off with,” Kensey said. “This is the first time in WNY Section VI is taking part.”

The girls flag football division is new to WNY. Driven by the NFL, Kensey says teams downstate have been playing for a number of years. The Buffalo Bills even got a hand in donating to the league.

“The Bills have funded our jerseys, balls, our flags,” he said.

The girls who came out for the team say it’s been a unique change of pace from what they’re used to.

“I used to be a cheerleader,” said Amherst Junior Sarah Murphy. “That was as close as I could get to the field—now I’m on the field.”

Murphy says she’s always wanted to play football competitively, ever since her dad taught her the game.

“I wasn’t sure how committed everyone on the team would be, but now that I’m with them they all want to get better they all want to participate,” she said.

She’s not the only cheerleader turned player.

“As I started cheering, I like it, and when I saw this I thought it would be really cool to do,” said Madison Mann, who is also a Junior at Amherst.

“I think over the practices I’ve gotten a lot better,” Mann said.

Other players, like Mariana Penna say there’s a lot of reasons to be proud of this team.

“Girls playing football is kind of controversial,” Penna said. “This makes a statement.” Penna says this is the first sport she’s played in high school.

There are 12 teams in Section VI taking part in this inaugural flag football season, including Amherst.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Band Video

When it comes to their football program, Ohio State spares no effort to create the best program they possibly can. That same effort goes into their marching band, as we’ve seen from a now-viral video. On Thursday, Ohio State released a video from one of their recent band practices....
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Amherst, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Amherst, NY
Education
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Amherst, NY
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
KROC News

Triton High School Names New Football Coach

Triton High School announces its new football coach, just the third head coach in the history of the school district co-op. Brad Neseth will take over the reins of the Cobras' program after leading United South Central since 2016. The Rebels went to state in 2018. The move is pending school board approval, according to a news release from the Triton Activities Department.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo Bills Quarterback Passes Away

The Buffalo Bills have a well-known football history. Most of that history is in the '90s, with the likes of Jim Kelly at quarterback. Even now, a new generation of Buffalo Bills fans and NFL fans will think of Josh Allen when they imagine great Bills quarterbacks. But over 50...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Flag Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Amherst High School#Western New York#Wny Section Vi#The Buffalo Bills
WKBW-TV

Bills sign former Titans right tackle David Quessenberry

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have signed another starter from the 2021 Tennessee Titans offensive line. David Quessenberry joins the Bills on a one-year contract, signing with the team on Thursday. A former sixth-round pick in 2013 [Houston], Quessenberry started at right tackle last season for...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week April 22

Where did that kid come from? Over the next two years of Cape varsity girls’ lacrosse, that question will be asked a lot after left-handed attacker Olivia Burkentine rings the bell in a game. The sophomore JV player for coaches Anna Frederick and Drew Messick has 18 goals in five games for the 4-1 Vikings, and Liv rocks and rolls through her world with a smile on her face. She is an honors student who also played JV volleyball in the fall for the first time under JV head coach Logan Shuttleworth. “Liv has great shot placement and is not only a scoring threat but a feeding threat,” said JV lax coach Anna Frederick. “She leads by example and shows up ready to work. I love coaching her.”
LEWES, DE
News Channel Nebraska

Another Division I Offer for Loomis-Goltl

Girls First Team All-State basketball player Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport made an unofficial visit to the University of Colorado and returned home with another Division I scholarship offer. The 6’3” junior made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening April 19th. "Had an awesome unofficial visit in Boulder! Blessed to receive an offer from @CUBuffsWBB!"
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen shares 1 big improvement he is focusing on

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has consistently improved since entering the NFL. That habit is not stopping after his breakout 2021 season, either. Allen revealed that he will be focusing heavily on ball placement this offseason. The quarterback held himself responsible for the fact that Bills receivers struggled to rack up yards after the catch last season, and wants to fix the issue.
NFL
TBR News Media

Pitch perfect: Miller Place shuts out East Hampton

It was a battle of the unbeaten Tuesday, April 19, when the Panthers of Miller Place, 5-0, hosted East Hampton, 9-0, in a league VI matchup. In dominant fashion, the Miller Place pitching staff put on a shutout performance. Starting pitcher Jason Strickland had four complete innings for the win and Tyler Hodella picked up the save in a 6-0 Panther victory.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
WDIO-TV

Proctor/ Hermantown girl's lacrosse drops season opener

Foggy conditions on Saturday didn't stop the Proctor/ Hermantown girl's lacrosse team from holding their season opener. The Stealth played host to Southwest Christian, goalkeeper Madelyn Tinsley who make a plethora of early saves. Trouble in the offensive end of the field would lead to Proctor/ Hermantown dropping their home...
PROCTOR, MN
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy