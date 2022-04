CARMEL, Ind. — It's a sunny spring day and baseball teams can’t wait to hit the field. Recently, though, there’s been one thing missing: umpires. “We’re filling the void the best we can. It’s a numbers game at this point. You either have the bodies to match the number of games or you don’t. I am working every night and on weekends,” said Brent Hunt, a high school umpire.

