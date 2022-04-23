ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 21:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulating small hail may make travel difficult. Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GARVIN AND WEST CENTRAL PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 205 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Byars to 3 miles northeast of Pauls Valley to 9 miles southeast of Paoli to near Wynnewood, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Accumulating small hail is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford, Paoli and Vanoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garvin, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garvin; McClain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, McClain. In southern Oklahoma, Garvin. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 155 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lindsay, Maysville, Wayne, Payne and Erin Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Des Moines The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 10.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fisher; Jones FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL FISHER AND NORTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Although storms have weakened across the warned area, an additional one quarter to one half inch of rainfall is possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hamlin, Roby, Mccaulley and Tuxedo. This includes the following Low Water Crossings US 180 crossing 7 miles west of Roby and crossings along County Road 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Richland; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt, Richland and Wibaux Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Harsh winter conditions will continue to stress young and newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages have been reported with this storm and there are highway closures for portions of the area. Check road reports before heading out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carter; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Jefferson; McClain; Murray; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 151 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CLEVELAND GRADY MCCLAIN POTTAWATOMIE IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC SEMINOLE IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON MURRAY STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA COMANCHE COTTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARDMORE, BLANCHARD, CHICKASHA, DAVIS, DUNCAN, LAWTON, LINDSAY, MOORE, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN, PAULS VALLEY, PURCELL, RINGLING, RYAN, SEMINOLE, SHAWNEE, SULPHUR, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, WALTERS, WAURIKA, WEWOKA, AND WYNNEWOOD.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Rapid City HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM MDT early this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ROCK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Haakon, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Haakon; Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Todd County, Mellette County, Tripp County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tulsa Gusty winds from decaying storms will impact portions of southwestern Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 230 AM CDT At 207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong winds just off the surface on the north side of decaying storms. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Wagoner... Bixby Coweta... Catoosa Chouteau... Inola Sportsmen Acres Community... Oneta Mazie... Leonard Murphy This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 235 and 240. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
TULSA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fall River, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Fall River; Southern Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...The Fall River County Plains and the Southern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Pennington County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD

