Severe Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 01:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulating small hail may make travel difficult. Target Area: Garvin; McClain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GARVIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 141 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Criner to 5 miles east of Lindsay to 4 miles northwest of Antioch to 7 miles northwest of Elmore City to 4 miles west of Foster, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Accumulating small hail is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Purcell, Maysville, Elmore City, Wayne, Foster, Antioch, Whitebead and Payne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
