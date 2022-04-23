ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestown, IN

Juveniles arrested in auto shop break-in, theft of car

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0fHmHTup00

WHITESTOWN — Police say juvenile suspects were apprehended Thursday after they broke into an auto shop and stole a car from its lot.

The suspects were arrested while officers responded early Thursday to Jensen Automotive at 5925 Whitestown Pkwy., where they had stolen a 2011 Mercedes-Benz, according to Whitestown police.

Officers were dispatched for a report of two suspicious males going through vehicles in the parking lot there. When they arrived, they discovered the suspects had broken into the business and stolen the keys to the Mercedes before driving it off the lot.

Video surveillance captured the suspects stealing the vehicle about 2 a.m., police said.

Later that day, Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report for a burglary at Tom Wood Toyota to find the stolen vehicle. The suspects were then apprehended and later released into the custody of group home facilitators.

Preliminary charges of burglary and felony theft were presented against the suspects. It wasn't made clear how many suspects were involved.

Whitestown police said investigators were able to find the suspects and car through help from the public and assistance from Boone and Harrison County Sheriff's deputies.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance on this case. Without your help we may not have identified these offenders in such a short time. We would also like to thank the Boone County Sheriff's Office for their teamwork and collaboration on this complex investigation involving both our agencies. This is yet another great example of Boone County Law Enforcement working together to serve and protect the community," said Whitestown police Capt. John Jurkash in a statement.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Teens caught after stealing car from Whitestown dealership, police say

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two teens have been apprehended after police said they stole vehicles from a Whitestown car dealership and an automotive repair shop. According to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, the first of the thefts occurred early Thursday when two males were spotted going through vehicles in the parking lot of Jensen Automotive. Upon […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
CBS 46

4 wanted for car theft arrested, accused of shooting at police in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a month-long investigation into a car theft case in Atlanta. A search warrant executed at three different locations across metro Atlanta resulted in the arrest of Valerie Grimes, Keith Pharms, Akira Brown, and Jokava Harris. According to authorities, the...
ATLANTA, GA
KKTV

Woman arrested for several recent auto thefts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one woman is in custody for several motor vehicle thefts across Colorado Springs. On Tuesday, investigators with the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit found a wanted fugitive identified as Brandi Bates. Ms. Bates was wanted on a warrant obtained by the motor vehicle theft unit and is currently on parole for motor vehicle theft.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTVM

Lee Co. juvenile arrested, charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft in Beulah

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County juvenile has been arrested on multiple counts of theft and burglary in the Beulah community. On March 23, Lee County deputies responded to three separate businesses in the 8000 block of US Highway 29 N in regards to burglaries. Property stolen consisted of money, bottles of alcohol, a cell phone and cash register equipment. Total value of damage to businesses and property stolen was approximately $10,000.
LEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Whitestown, IN
Crime & Safety
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Theft#Jensen Automotive#5925 Whitestown Pkwy#Mercedes Benz
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRTV

WRTV

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy