Mobile, AL

Police looking for driver who crashed van into pool

By Christian Hinkel
WPMI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are looking for the driver they...

mynbc15.com

WKRG News 5

Man who exchanged gunfire with Prichard Police identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.  Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in crash at Halls Mill Road, 3 injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured three others.  The crash happened Saturday, April 16 at Halls Mill Road. One man was driving down Halls Mill Road when he drifted into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle head-on. Four people were injured in the crash, including […]
MOBILE, AL
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
WKRG News 5

Man breaks into hotel room with drugs, stolen items: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after they found him inside what was supposed empty hotel room at Port City Inn off Matzenger Drive, according to a news release. Deionterrius Thompson, 27, was arrested Saturday, April 16. Police said they found Thompson with drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items. The items were […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL

