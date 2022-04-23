Police looking for driver who crashed van into pool

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - It was a race to rescue three swimmers Wednesday caught in a current in the water off Dauphin Island. Viewer video captured the tense moments as a teen girl had to be loaded into a Coast Guard helicopter and flown to University Hospital. “To see...
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified. Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured three others. The crash happened Saturday, April 16 at Halls Mill Road. One man was driving down Halls Mill Road when he drifted into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle head-on. Four people were injured in the crash, including […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a second man for a shooting that happened Friday, March 18 at Heritage Road North. Jonas Dillard, 20, was the second person charged after a man was found shot in the face at the 3800 block of Heritage Drive North near Davidson High school. Dillard and Artez […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after they found him inside what was supposed empty hotel room at Port City Inn off Matzenger Drive, according to a news release. Deionterrius Thompson, 27, was arrested Saturday, April 16. Police said they found Thompson with drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items. The items were […]
ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
A 911 call and a quick response from police landed four people in jail, arrested for attempted burglary of a Mississippi residence. Four suspects were taken into custody by the Oxford Police Department for attempted burglary in the 100 block of Creekmoore Boulevard. On Sunday, OPD quickly responded to a...
