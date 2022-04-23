No. 10 Belles sweep home doubleheader against St. Edward’s
SAN ANGELO, TX. — The last home weekend for number ten Angelo State softball would start off with a bang, as the Belles took both games against St. Edward’s on Friday, 10-9 and 10-2.
In game one, ASU would fall behind 5-0 in the top of the third inning, but a six run bottom of the third would give the Belles the lead, before Ashlynn Box hit a game-winning walk off single in the 7th.
In game two, the Belles would score eight unanswered to take the second game of the day, in mercy rule fashion 10-2.
The Belles are now 35-8 overall, and 19-7 in the Lone Star Conference, and are back in action tomorrow afternoon against St. Mary's for senior day.
