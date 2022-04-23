ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

No. 10 Belles sweep home doubleheader against St. Edward’s

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTJeD_0fHmHGgc00

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The last home weekend for number ten Angelo State softball would start off with a bang, as the Belles took both games against St. Edward’s on Friday, 10-9 and 10-2.

In game one, ASU would fall behind 5-0 in the top of the third inning, but a six run bottom of the third would give the Belles the lead, before Ashlynn Box hit a game-winning walk off single in the 7th.

In game two, the Belles would score eight unanswered to take the second game of the day, in mercy rule fashion 10-2.

The Belles are now 35-8 overall, and 19-7 in the Lone Star Conference, and are back in action tomorrow afternoon against St. Mary’s for senior day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Late inning runs lift No. 14 Rams to victory over Cameron

SAN ANGELO, TX. — 14th ranked Angelo State baseball would score a run in the seventh, and eighth inning, and hold off Cameron for the 9-8 game one victory Friday night. The Rams would jump out to an early 5-0 lead, thanks in part to a three-run home run from first basemen Aaron Walters, but […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

No. 14 Rams score 27 runs for sweep of Cameron

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After a weekend of scoring 62 runs on the road against Eastern New Mexico, the bats of Angelo State baseball stayed red hot, outscoring the Aggies 27-7 on Saturday. In game one, the Rams would score 16 unanswered runs, led by first basemen Aaron Walters who hit two home runs, and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher tackles hitter after home run in wild video

A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KLST/KSAN

Police: Carjacking suspect dies in crash shortly after incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say. On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery. The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Angelo State#Asu#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Bryan softball falls to district leaders Harker Heights on Senior Night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Harker Heights 7-4 at the Vikings Athletic Complex on Friday for Senior Night. A 5-run 4th inning helped propel the Lady Knights to victory. Evan Fuller had a 2 RBI triple to help widen the gap and give Harker Heights a lead they would not give up. Bryan scored first on a bases-loaded walk with Alexis Rodriguez coming across the plate in the top of the first inning. The Lady Vikings wouldn’t score again until the 5th inning.
BRYAN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wild walk-off lifts No. 10 Belles to sweep of St. Mary’s

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The tenth ranked Belles softball team would finish off their 2022 home schedule with a bang, sweeping St. Mary’s on Saturday 4-1, and 3-2. In game one, Lindsey Evans three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth would be the difference, plus a two-hitter by Genisis Armendariz who picked up […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy