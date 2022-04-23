ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU baseball rolls FAU 14-0 to open weekend series

By Craig Loper
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34C6kw_0fHmHFnt00

NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – The Old Dominion baseball team logged 16 hits and received six shutout innings from starter Blake Morgan in a 14-0 win over Florida Atlantic in the opener of a key three-game conference series.

Morgan (4-0) continued his dazzling run since moving into the Friday starting role. The freshman left-hander allowed just four hits while striking out three and issuing one walk. Morgan is 3-0 and has allowed just nine hits and two walks while striking out 15 over 17 innings as a weekend starter.

Relievers Pete Nielsen and Connor Muly combined for three innings of one-hit ball to finish out the game. All told, ODU’s pitchers surrendered just five hits and walked two to shut out one of the best offenses in Conference USA.

The Monarchs (27-9, 9-7 C-USA) reinforced their status as the top offense in the conference, and one of the best in the nation, with 14 runs on 16 hits. ODU notched five doubles and two home runs against the Owls (24-15, 10-6).

ODU hung three runs on the board in the first, all with two outs. Matt Coutney got the wheels moving with a walk before Andy Garriola doubled to put runners on second and third. Brock Gagliardi laced a double to left center to score two before coming home on a Tommy Bell single.

The Monarchs were soon up 5-0 after a Coutney groundout and a Garriola single in the second.

Morgan allowed two of his four hits in the top of the fifth, placing runners on first and third with two outs, but he preserved his shutout with a ground ball to Kyle Edwards .

Thomas Wheeler launched a two-out, two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth to push Old Dominion’s lead to 7-0. Morgan threw a perfect inning in the sixth before the bats struck for four more runs.

James Tarkenton II and Carter Trice drew consecutive walks to put two runners on with no outs for Coutney, who singled through the hole at short to score Tarkenton II. Garriola followed with a three-run no-doubt shot to left – his 16th of the season.

Coutney stayed hot on Friday, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two batted in. Garriola found his footing once again with three hits and four RBIs.

Nielsen came on for Morgan in the top of the seventh and did not skip a beat, setting down the side in order. Edwards notched his first collegiate double in the bottom half of the frame before another perfect inning by Nielsen in the eighth.

The Monarchs added three more in the bottom of the eighth with run-scoring singles by Gagliardi, Bell and Wheeler. Muly then worked around a walk and a two-out single to finish off the Owls.

Gagliardi and Wheeler both had two hits and three RBIs on Friday.

Hunter Cooley (5-3) took the loss for FAU, allowing seven runs on nine hits – both season highs – over five innings.

The two sides contest game two of the series on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WNCT

ECU drops opening game at Tulane, 11-5

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Dylan Carmouche allowed four runs over seven-plus innings, while Trevor Minder (five) and Jackson Linn (three) combined for eight RBI as Tulane took game one of the American Athletic Conference series Friday over East Carolina, 11-5. With the win the Green Wave improved to 25-13-1 overall and 7-3 in league play and […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Virginian-Pilot

Down the line: Randolph-Macon can credit baseball rise in large part to Hampton Roads players

Randolph-Macon recruited several players from Hampton Roads to its baseball team, which entered the weekend with an 18-7 record, including 7-4 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. A few of them have provided a major impact for the Yellow Jackets. Sophomore Hunter Cole, a first baseman/outfielder from Granby High, was batting .396 with six home runs, 31 RBIs, 27 runs and six stolen bases. ...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Nielsen
CBS Sports

USFL changing footballs due to concern over kicking performances in Week 1

While the USFL's opening weekend was largely successful, there were a few things the new league is surely hoping to improve upon moving forward. One thing the league is hoping to improve for Week 2 is the performance of their kickers after several struggled to put the ball through the uprights in Week 1.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

UConn’s Dan Hurley passionately sounds off on Villanova’s Jay Wright after head coach’s retirement

For over two decades, Jay Wright called the shots for the Villanova Wildcats. That will not be the case anymore, starting next season after Wright surprisingly announced his retirement from coaching Wednesday night. Wright is considered an all-time great in college basketball coaching and that’s clearly backed up by the accolades he’s been getting since his announcement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fau#Odu#Florida Atlantic#College Baseball#Odu Athletics#Old Dominion#Conference Usa#Monarchs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy