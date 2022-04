Saraland pitcher Logan Brewer had a conversation with coach Brett Boutwell almost exactly a year ago. “I think he pitched five or six innings as a junior,” Boutwell said. “He came to me on May 19 and said, ‘What do I have to do to pitch more?’ I told him he needed to get in the weight room, and he did. He put on about 25 pounds. I told him before the game today that this game is why he did that.”

SARALAND, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO