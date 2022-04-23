ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 prior felony convictions

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deveon Jenkins, 29, of Ocala is sentenced to 15-years in prison for possession of a firearm...

www.wcjb.com

250R ATC GUY
23h ago

How do these judges and prosecutors get away with failing the citizens over and over again? I'm happy to hear he received 15 years, but with 20 prior felonies he shouldn't have been on the streets to begin with.

Reply(1)
3
Jason Schnelle
21h ago

what I find troublesome is the one thing that is getting him sentenced is the one unconstitutional law he broke. If he was that dangerous they had 20 tries to put him away before an unconstitutional weapons charge.

Reply
2
