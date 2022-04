The Red Sox will greatly miss Tanner Houk in Toronto. Well, Red Sox Nation, Boston’s first homestand of 2022 didn’t quite go as planned. Plenty of missed opportunities now have them heading back on the road with a losing record. Luckily, the AL East has stayed relatively tight through the first two weeks of the season so the squad hasn’t been hurt too much. Unfortunately, part of this road trip will bring them to Canada where they won’t be able to use some of their best weapons.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO