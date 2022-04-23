Local lawmakers reach out to White House about end of Title 42

Arizona state representatives Tim Dunn and Joanne Osborne sent the letter to President Biden and Department Of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A loaded letter from Arizona State Representatives Tim Dunn and Joanne Osborne, concerned about the looming lift of Title 42, and that's because numbers in Yuma are through the roof.

150-thousand apprehensions since last October, almost a 600 % increase from this point last year.

Possibly two-million by the end of October if high crossings continue.

Leaving Dunn wanting to see more done to prepare for what he thinks may be even more on the way.

“We know that with Title 42 there, they know that the cartels and the people down in Mexico know that they would be sent back to those triangle countries and so they know that when this is being released they’re going to make a run on the border because no ones there at Cocopah, at Morelos Dam they’re just going to be able to walk right across,” Dunn said.

Dunn and Osborne also mention specific solutions in the letter, which they feel need to be executed to deal with the increase.

“Make sure you have reinforcements on the border to stop the drugs, make sure we enforce the remain in Mexico policy that the Supreme Court has done, and this will help remedy the border situation,” Dunn said.

Dunn told us he hasn’t heard back from Biden or Department of Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas yet, but has heard from senators around the country saying they’ll do what they can to help.

