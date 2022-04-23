ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘We know nothing can bring them back’: Nashville families host prayer vigil on 4th anniversary of Waffle House mass shooting

By Chelsea Beimfohr
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKc2X_0fHmFW4400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Akilah DaSilva foundation hosted their fourth annual vigil Friday night in remembrance of the four lives taken at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018, but this was the first time they gathered following a guilty verdict.

On April 22, 2018, Travis Reinking walked into the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike with an AR-15 and unleashed fire on innocent customers and employees. He shot and killed four people and wounded several others.

In February of this year, a jury convicted Reinking of the murders of Akilah DaSilva, DeEbony Groves, Joe Perez, and Taureen Sanderlin.

Loved ones see justice ahead of Waffle House shooting 4-year anniversary

Reinking was found guilty on 16 charges total, including four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of unlawful employment of [a] firearm during [the] commission of a felony, and four counts of first-degree felony murder.

Though the guilty verdict won’t bring any of the victims back, DaSilva’s family is now pushing for change. They want stricter gun laws and more mental health resources across Tennessee.

“I think Tennessee’s relaxed gun laws are the reason we are experiencing so much gun death and injury. I shouldn’t have to stand here and ask these adults who pass these laws to not pass bills that trigger my pain,” Aldane Brooks, DaSilva’s younger brother said during the vigil.

As the years pass, Dasilva’s mother Shaundelle Brooks says she will be a voice for her son and an advocate to end gun violence nation-wide.

Waffle House shooting verdict sends message, Nashville DA says

“I did not choose this role, but I chose to do my best at fighting for change. I will honor my son Akilah for the rest of my life. I will continue to share my reality to honor Akilah because I believe our reality has a unique power to create change that will help reduce gun violence,” Brooks said.

Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole .

To learn more about the Akilah DaSilva Foundation, or to make a donation, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WREG

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say. Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired. An 8-year-old child was struck in the head. The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital […]
MARION, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Gun Violence#The Waffle House#Murfreesboro Pike#The Rsb Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy