Roosevelt downs Brookings, Lincoln sweeps Pierre

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 1 day ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt Rough Rider baseball team entered Friday with a perfect 10-0 record. They put that undefeated mark on the line against Brookings.

Game 1 was tight, as it was knotted up at 3 after 3. Roosevelt would end up pulling out the 5-4 win to improve to 11-0 on the year.

Also going on at Harmodon Park was a doubleheader between Lincoln and Pierre.

Game 1 belonged to the Patriots as they blew the game open in the 3rd, rolling to a 13-1 victory. Lincoln would pick up the doubleheader sweep as they hung on for the 10-9 win in game 2.

