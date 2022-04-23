Roosevelt downs Brookings, Lincoln sweeps Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt Rough Rider baseball team entered Friday with a perfect 10-0 record. They put that undefeated mark on the line against Brookings.
Game 1 was tight, as it was knotted up at 3 after 3. Roosevelt would end up pulling out the 5-4 win to improve to 11-0 on the year.
Also going on at Harmodon Park was a doubleheader between Lincoln and Pierre.
Game 1 belonged to the Patriots as they blew the game open in the 3rd, rolling to a 13-1 victory. Lincoln would pick up the doubleheader sweep as they hung on for the 10-9 win in game 2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0