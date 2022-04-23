Roosevelt downs Brookings, Lincoln sweeps Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt Rough Rider baseball team entered Friday with a perfect 10-0 record. They put that undefeated mark on the line against Brookings.

Game 1 was tight, as it was knotted up at 3 after 3. Roosevelt would end up pulling out the 5-4 win to improve to 11-0 on the year.

Also going on at Harmodon Park was a doubleheader between Lincoln and Pierre.

Game 1 belonged to the Patriots as they blew the game open in the 3rd, rolling to a 13-1 victory. Lincoln would pick up the doubleheader sweep as they hung on for the 10-9 win in game 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.