Rochester, NY

Musicians remember John Prine; Archive preserving Ukrainian language, history

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

Songwriter and singer John Prine died April 7, 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. His death from...

www.npr.org

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry left surprised on American Idol as she makes rare relationship comment

Katy Perry has often had moments of hilarity on American Idol, but on the show's latest episode, an unexpected moment ended up a little more awkward for her than expected. The latest live episode of the show on Monday night featured the Judge's Song Contest, a segment where each contestant was anonymously given a song chosen by the judges and the song they'd perform would net that judge a point.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
NPR

Rapper-activist Linqua Franqa is on a mission to change both music and politics

Athens is often regarded as one of the best college towns in the country — but past the University of Georgia's tailgate parties and fraternity and sorority houses, 30% of the Athens-Clarke county population lives in poverty. That percentage is even higher among residents in District 2, just east of campus, explains Mariah Parker, better known to some as the hip-hop artist Linqua Franqa.
MUSIC
NPR

A Strange Loop: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Rather than use the stage...
PERFORMING ARTS
NPR

Encore: Tips and tricks to find your footing outdoors

Research has found that getting out into nature can lead to better health and boost your mood. There are ways to get comfortable with being outside. (This story first aired on ATC on April 23, 2022.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Whether it's a hike in the woods or a walk down...
NPR

The power in owning your 'Big Feelings'

Guest host Juana Summers speaks with co-authors Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy about their new book, Big Feelings: How to Be Okay When Things Are Not Okay. In the book, Liz and Mollie explore seven emotions that they found particularly difficult to overcome — uncertainty, anger, burnout, comparison, perfectionism, despair and grief. With hopes to normalize conversations on these "big feelings," they talk about the power in owning and sharing their emotions and what they've gained in the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

New Mix: Phoebe Bridgers, Wilco, Quinn Christopherson, more

This edition of All Songs Considered celebrates the official 20th anniversary of Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which was released by Nonesuch Records on April 23, 2002. It was an album first rejected by Wilco's former label, Reprise, and instead streamed by the band on its website in September of 2001. Ahead of a deluxe reissue coming this September, the band is commemorating the anniversary with a live version of the song "Reservations," recorded in the summer of 2002 at a show in St. Louis, MO.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NPR

The 'Gandalf of pizza' speaks to the spiritual side of comfort food

And now we turn to pizza and a man who went in search of the best pie. PETER REINHART: The best pizza that's ever been made in the history of the world is happening right now. SCHMITZ: Peter Reinhart teaches at a culinary school in North Carolina, and he's the author of a new book called "Pizza Quest." NPR's Neda Ulaby met him at a pizzeria near his home in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

