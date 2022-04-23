Storm roll Bay Area snapping three-game skid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a 2-0 start to the year, the Sioux Falls Storm haven’t won a game since, coming into Friday night’s game against Bay Area having lost 3 straight, but they snapped that skid with a 49-27 victory over the Panthers.

Things didn’t start out well, as the Panthers took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to take the early lead. The Storm would gather a little momentum though by blocking the extra points.

Sioux Falls answered with a touchdown on its ensuing drive as Dalton Sneed and Kahliq Muhammad connected for a 16-yard touchdown. The Storm took the lead on Sawyer Petre’s extra point.

Bay Area drove the length of the field on their ensuing drive, but the Storm would halt the drive as Ta’corian Darden picked off Cory Murphy in the end zone.

Sioux Falls drove the length of the field, and added to their lead on a Nate Chavious touchdown run as the Storm led 14-6 after 1.

Bay Area would cut that deficit to 2 with a touchdown to start the 2nd quarter, but Sioux Falls answered once again, as Chavious ran in his 2nd touchdown of the game. Sioux Falls would build a 28-18 lead at halftime and never looked back, snapping their losing streak with a 49-27 win over Bay Area.

Sioux Falls is back at home next Friday against the Iowa Barnstormers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.