The Louisville Cardinals can’t be all that fond of Tommy Tanks after the NC State baseball star crushed a home run right out of their ballpark. Tommy Tanks might just be the best ambassador for college baseball this year. Tommy White, as he is known by the government and his family, is one of the best players the sport has to offer this year. He’s absolutely one of the best freshmen in the country and White is helping the NC State baseball team by hitting absurd home runs on a regular basis.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO