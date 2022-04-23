ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 21:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 144 REMAINS VALID UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Central and Southern Scott County; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Fulton; Izard; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Northwest Yell County, Pope County Higher Elevations, Southern Pope County and Yell Excluding Northwest. In north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Searcy County Lower Elevations, Stone and Van Buren County Higher Elevations. In western Arkansas, Central and Southern Scott County, Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Northern Polk County Higher Elevations, Northern Scott County, Southern Johnson County, Southern and Eastern Logan County and Western and Northern Logan County. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah; Wagoner FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mayes; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner Gusty winds from decaying storms will impact portions of southwestern Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 230 AM CDT At 207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong winds just off the surface on the north side of decaying storms. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Wagoner... Bixby Coweta... Catoosa Chouteau... Inola Sportsmen Acres Community... Oneta Mazie... Leonard Murphy This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 235 and 240. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL AND EAST CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTIES At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coahoma, or 8 miles northeast of Big Spring, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Colorado City, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lake Colorado City, Lake Colorado City State Park, Westbrook, Big Spring Country Club and Cuthbert. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 176 and 215. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

