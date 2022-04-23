ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy Weekend

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning lows drop into the low to upper 60s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower is...

www.wdsu.com

WRBL News 3

Beautiful Weekend, Warm Week Ahead!

A really nice weekend is on tap with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. It will be quite breezy today however, with winds gusting to 30 mph, so hold onto those hats. For the next several days, Sunday will be just a beautiful, but we may see a few high clouds swing […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Cold, breezy weekend with snow showers for Columbus area

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain showers, with snow showers near morning, low 34. Saturday: Wet snow showers in the morning, light rain showers later, breezy, high 39. Rain showers will continue on and off through the evening tonight as colder air will slowly move into our area overnight. Temps will actually fall back to near normal in the middle 30s with low 30s outside of town. With this colder air working in and precipitation around, expect some wet snow showers by daybreak on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDSU

Warm weekend with low rain chances

NEW ORLEANS — It's a wonderful weekend for French Quarter Fest and the Zurich Classic!. Saturday is mostly sunny, warm and breezy. There is only a 10% chance of a shower. Highs will range from 81 to 85 degrees, so don't forget your water or sunscreen. The UV Index is very high! Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
yourerie

CLICK HERE FOR THE WEEKEND FORECAST

We get a nice hit of early summer today, with highs well into the 70s and even 80s. May be a little cooler near the lake shore. It will remain warm and increasingly humid tonight into early Monday, but wet weather returns Monday afternoon. Localized downpours and storms will accompany a cold front that will slowly move through by Monday afternoon and evening. And then turning much cooler for the rest of the work week.
ERIE, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Beautiful Weather Ahead for Southeast Louisiana This Weekend!

We’ve got SO much going on today, tonight, and all this weekend and the weather should cooperate!. I think the humidity is to comfortable levels today with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity creeps up a bit on Saturday with just the slimmest chance of an isolated shower during the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours but chances are only at 10%. Higher humidity starts to be really felt on Sunday with a little likelier chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms (20%). But the next likeliest round of widespread rain holds off until our next cold front comes through on Monday into Tuesday. That’s when I’ve got the highest chance of rain, but still at only about 30% and 40% for Monday and Tuesday respectively. Cooler/drier air begins to spill into the region through Tuesday and will really make for a gorgeous middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80° for Wednesday and into the lower to mid 80s rounding out the week and heading into next weekend, but I think the dew point temperatures stay at some decent levels instead of being insanely humid. Have good day and a great, safe weekend! GO PELS!
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Forecasting Our Future: Severe weather impacts

NEW ORLEANS — The impact of weather can be felt every day. From the simple things, like what to wear, to the more critical moments when severe weather strikes our community. Stronger hurricanes, stubborn wildfires and what seems like frequent flooding in many places have some asking -- is the threat and impact from our weather growing?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Festival Fun With A Side of Showers

NEW ORLEANS — So much festival fun across New Orleans, and neighboring cities from the French Quarter Fest to the Zurich Classic. However, we have a chance of light isolated showers early morning Sunday, and light to heavy showers, Sunday afternoon. Then Monday, late afternoon showers, and a chance of heavy rain late Monday afternoon and continuing through the evening hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Forecasting Our Future: Here's how fluctuating weather affects ski areas

Snow is a vital element of the ecosystem and economy, but average winter temperatures are creeping up due to warming from heat-trapping pollutants, scientists say. That means North American ski areas could see a 50% decline in days that are favorable enough to make snow by the middle of the century, according to a new study from the University of New Hampshire.
VERMONT STATE
WLOX

Kite surfers find perfect weather for catching waves

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Strong winds might not be the best for a picnic on the beach, but it’s perfect weather for kiteboarding. Several coastal residents took advantage of what others might view as problematic. With a boarding kite and strong winds, it didn’t take much for a fun...
GULFPORT, MS

