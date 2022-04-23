ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kunkel and Mehl discuss comments made by Panthers’ offensive and defensive coordinators

Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Will Kunkel and Walker Mehl discuss comments made by Panthers offensive and defensive coordinators Ben McAdoo and Phil Snow.

The Carolina Panthers struggled last year and that’s being kind. Matt Rhule fired Joe Brady mid-season. The team brought in Cam Newton after Sam Darnold got hurt. Now, Ben McAdoo is in town, former Giants head coach. The other day, he named Sam Darnold the starting QG. Today, CSL asked him about that comment.

On the defensive side, the Panthers’ defense is coming off a huge year. However, with guys like Haason Reddick and Stephon Gilmore leaving, the Panthers are looking for players to plug those gaps and DC Phil Snow believes those guys may already be on the roster.

You can catch CSL’s full exclusive interviews with McAdoo and Snow next week. Starting on Wednesday, April 27, on Charlotte Sports Live, the official Carolina Panthers’ Draft Party.

We’ll get you ready ahead of the first round, starting at 7:30 p.m.

