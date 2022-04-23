ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$800M in Ukraine aid includes howitzers, drones: White House

By Alexandra Limon
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Biden administration announced an additional $1.3 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Pentagon says the U.S. Has provided $3.4 billion. The most recent round of support includes $800 million in military aid and $500 million in assistance to the Ukrainian government which will help humanitarian efforts.

President Joe Biden said that the military support — made up primarily of weapons — is being rushed to Ukraine. The package includes heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers and 144,000 shells. It is expected to begin arriving there this weekend.

Former CIA Executive speaks at Fairmont State: What’s going to happen in Ukraine?

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said “more than 120 Phoenix Ghost Tactical unmanned aerial air systems, as well as field equipment and additional spare parts” are included too.

Kirby said the weapons package was decided in close collaboration with Ukrainian officials and is based on what embattled Eastern European nation needs now.

“This authorization is the eighth drawdown of equipment for DoD inventories for Ukraine since August of 2021,” Kirby said.

Kirby said the latest round of help includes enough artillery to arm five battalions.

In a continued trend of close cooperation with the U.S., Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Former MSNBC analyst joins Ukrainian resistance fighting Russian forces

“We need money, we need technology, we need support,” Shymhal said.

“The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this aid to Ukraine as soon as possible,” Yellen said.

After two months of war, Biden said we don’t know how much longer the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will last.

“After weeks of shelling Kyiv, Kyiv still stands,” he said.

He said support from the U.S. and allies will remain.

“We will never fail in our determination to defend freedom and oppose tyranny,” Biden said.

That’s why the Biden administration anticipates the U.S. will need to send more aid to Ukraine in the future.

