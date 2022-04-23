ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU comes back to win against VMI in 10 innings

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXBf0_0fHmCVMO00

Johnson City, TN — Here closer to the home the ETSU Bucs were facing VMI in SoCon action at “the Tom”

Bucs leading 3-2 in the 5th… The Keydets Cole Jenkins singled to right field…… Will Knight and Brett Cook came around to score and it was 4-2 VMI.

Same inning…. Keydets Zac Morris grounded out to the pitcher on the SAC bunt…..Trey Morgan would score….VMI on top 5-3

The Bucs never waved the “white flag…Tommy Barth who always comes through punches a double into centerfield, Bucs would force free baseball

Bucs come back to win tonight in 10 9-8…

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Bucs’ defense will have some holes to fill for the upcoming season

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers wrapped up spring practice yesterday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium with the annual Blue and Gold scrimmage. Most eyes were on offense and who would start to emerge as the starting quarterback . Whichever one it was they would have to impress against the Buccaneer’s defense which […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Former Blazer Colby Backus commits to the University of Tennessee

Morristown, TN — Former Daniel Boone baseball player Colby Backus who currently plays for NJCAA No. 1 ranked Walter State committed to the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers this morning…Backus is currently a redshirt freshman for the Senators and so far this season has recorded 66 hits and scored 52 runs, including 13 home runs […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Cook
WJHL

Accused debit card thief in Bristol makes several withdrawals at ATM

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia authorities asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a debit card theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is accused of stealing the debit card and making multiple withdrawals from it at Eastman Credit Union in Bristol, Virginia. Anyone with information regarding the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Boone authorities say it’s been 6 years since 19-year-old vanished

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Roommates reported 19-year-old James “Martin” Roberts missing to the Boone Police Department on April 21, 2016. In 2022, the search for Roberts remains ongoing six years later. A release from Boone police stated that multiple agencies and individuals have contributed to the investigation in an effort to bring Robert home. The […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Bristol police searching for porch pirate

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police continue to search for a man and his accomplice after a video showed a suspect snatching a package from a porch before running back to a vehicle and fleeing the scene. According to a post from city leaders, the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department believes the theft occurred on Andy’s Lane […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmi#Etsu#Bucs#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Tennessee trims $23.75 car tag tax for one year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee residents will get a free ride on the government for a year after the state legislature passed a budget that waives vehicle tag renewal fees. The $23.75 state portion of license renewals will come free of charge from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. A transportation committee bill […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Governor grants temporary reprieve to death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has granted temporary reprieve to a death row inmate who was scheduled to be executed Thursday evening. The governor’s office released this statement: “Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WJHL

Police: Suspect sought after stealing NC grave memorial

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was seen taking a memorial from a grave in Watauga County, North Carolina. A release from the High Country Crime Stoppers states that on April 12, a man driving what investigators believe to be a dark blue Chevrolet Tracker arrived at […]
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

ETSU erases early deficit to top Keydets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs scored seven runs in their final three turns at-bat to rally past VMI, 10-5, on Saturday afternoon. After a quiet first two innings, that saw no hits by either team, Brett Cook broke open the scoring in the third with a three-run blast to right field. Trey Morgan […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy