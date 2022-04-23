ETSU comes back to win against VMI in 10 innings

Johnson City, TN — Here closer to the home the ETSU Bucs were facing VMI in SoCon action at “the Tom”

Bucs leading 3-2 in the 5th… The Keydets Cole Jenkins singled to right field…… Will Knight and Brett Cook came around to score and it was 4-2 VMI.

Same inning…. Keydets Zac Morris grounded out to the pitcher on the SAC bunt…..Trey Morgan would score….VMI on top 5-3

The Bucs never waved the “white flag…Tommy Barth who always comes through punches a double into centerfield, Bucs would force free baseball

Bucs come back to win tonight in 10 9-8…

