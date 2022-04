Sox fans lament Jiménez injury on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox saw their losing streak extend to six games, behind another poor performance at the plate. Vince Velasquez struggled again, and the shoddy defense continued, too. But the most significant development was yet another injury to a star player. This time it was Eloy Jiménez, who had to be carted off the field with a hamstring injury in the second inning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO