DULUTH, Minn. – Some UMD students planning to graduate next month are taking advantage of a program this week that gives them a more personal send off. The Kirby Commencement allows students to get their pictures taken with their cap, gown, and diploma cover as if they were on stage during a commencement ceremony. They also get the chance to meet and talk with school leaders, such as the dean of the program they are graduating from.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO