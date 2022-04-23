Proctor Baseball Team Improve to 2-0 with Win Over Rock Ridge

The Northfield Raiders scored in nearly every inning for a 6-0 win over the Faribault Falcons at Sechler Park in Northfield Thursday. Nolan Stepka went the distance on the hill for the Raiders, throwing 99 pitches, 73 of his pitches were for strikes. Junior Ayden Qualey started pitching for the...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6-0 Mankato West softball team cruised to a trio of victories in its own tournament hosted at Caswell Park on Saturday. The Scarlets opened the day with an 8-5 comeback win over Delano. Then, West took down St. Peter 17-7 and shut out Chisago Lakes 1-0 to end the day perfect.
CLOQUET, Minn. – It’s official as Cloquet’s Marina Dostal signed her National Letter of Intent Friday, deciding to continue her education and tennis career close to home at UW-Superior. Dostal was an all-conference selection in singles competition for the Lumberjacks. “I’m excited, for like, new opportunities and...
DULUTH, Minn.– After four weeks of practices, the UMD football team took the field for their annual spring game, as family and friends gathered at Malosky Stadium. The practices leading up to the spring game have been spotty at best, due to unpredictable weather this past month. “We’ve done...
The Esko softball team snapped a two game slump Thursday earning a home win over Barnum. The Eskomos picked up a 12-2 victory over the Bombers in their season opener. Earlier in the day Esko had also earned a big 20-4 win over Two Harbors to improve to 2-2 on the season.
ASHLAND, Wis. – This week, Ashland’s Austin Defoe has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Concordia College wrestling team. In his time as an Oredocker, Defoe finished with an overall record of 124-21. He has qualified for the state tournament twice, taking third and fifth place. He is also a three-time regional champion and received all-conference honors in all four years at Ashland.
DULUTH, Minn. – In the bottom of the eighth inning, Wyatt Carlson would hit a bases-loaded single to score Alex King and give the Hermantown baseball team a 3-2 win over Duluth Denfeld Thursday night at Wade Stadium. In other prep baseball action, Duluth East picked up a road...
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers defeated the Triton Cobras 5-2 in Gopher Conference action Thursday to run their record to 2-0. Junior Addyson Taylor allowed 2 hits with 6 strikeouts, 2 walks for the Buccaneers while throwing 111 pitches, 77 strikes. Junior shortstop Jordan Green was the only WEM player to achieve...
(ABC 6 News) -- The Timberwolves weren't the only Minnesota-based hoop squad with a weekend win. Rochester United claimed its first victory of the season in a home match against the Saint Paul Punishers. Dominic Malith scored a team-high 24 points as the John Marshall alum delivered the goods. Mark...
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown/Proctor girls lacrosse team battled through major fog on Saturday afternoon but couldn’t find enough for a rally, as Southwest Christian spoiled the Stealth’s home opener with the 18-6 win. The Stealth drop to 0-2 on the season and are scheduled to be...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 36-10 18th-ranked Minnesota State softball team outscored the NSIC opponent Northern State 10-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader to earn the sweep. The Mavericks took game one by a 9-1 final, then shutout the Wolves in game two by a score of 1-0. The purple and...
Owatonna's scoreless innings streak ended Thursday night in Red Wing, but Huskies coach Jeremy Moran was happy to take the 4-3, 13-inning victory. "So it was good to see [us] just finally find a way to win at the end and it made for a much better bus ride home," he wrote in an email recap.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-3 Mankato East softball team ended it’s Saturday doubleheader even with Winona, last season’s Class AAA state runners up. The Cougars were victorious in game one as freshman Kylinn Stangl hit a two-run walk off home run to claim the 3-2 victory. The momentum shifted in game two, when the Winhawks rolled to an 8-1 win.
The Duluth Wolfpack boy's lacrosse team dropped their home opener to Rogers 11-8 Thursday evening at Duluth East. Colby Larson scored three goals for the Wolfpack, while Logan Lian added two goals and one assist. Duluth (1-1) will next visit Grand Rapids Tuesday at 7pm.
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday night, Caterbury Park in Shakopee will host Mecca XVIII featuring some exciting boxing action, including a local fighter who has won his last three bouts. Danny Huffman will co-main event the card in a super welterweight battle. His opponent is Brooklyn Park native Damion Hill,...
ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud boys and girls lacrosse teams hosted a doubleheader at Tech High School on Thursday night against ROCORI. The Crush had a couple dominating performances on Thursday to cap off a strong first week of the 2022 season. The St. Cloud boys defeated ROCORI 20-2 in the first game, while the Crush girls won 18-1 over the Spartans.
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Giving back to the community always feels good and this weekend, a few Superior student-athletes gave back to the next generation of Superior soccer players. Four outgoing Superior soccer players Jake Kidd, Gabriel Remington and Jeffrey and Andrew Olson hosted two Spartan Soccer Camp sessions. The...
Whitehall remains perfect in five-set thriller with Freedom. Whitehall has yet to lose this season on the volleyball court, and it would stay that way on Thursday. The Zephyrs with a five-set win over Freedom.
