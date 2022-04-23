Proctor Baseball Team Improve to 2-0 with Win Over Rock Ridge

ASHLAND, Wis. – This week, Ashland’s Austin Defoe has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Concordia College wrestling team. In his time as an Oredocker, Defoe finished with an overall record of 124-21. He has qualified for the state tournament twice, taking third and fifth place. He is also a three-time regional champion and received all-conference honors in all four years at Ashland.

