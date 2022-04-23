ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctor, MN

Proctor Baseball Team Improve to 2-0 with Win Over Rock Ridge

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePROCTOR, Minn. – In their second game of the season,...

www.fox21online.com

KDHL AM 920

Northfield Baseball Blanks Faribault for First Win

The Northfield Raiders scored in nearly every inning for a 6-0 win over the Faribault Falcons at Sechler Park in Northfield Thursday. Nolan Stepka went the distance on the hill for the Raiders, throwing 99 pitches, 73 of his pitches were for strikes. Junior Ayden Qualey started pitching for the...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Undefeated Scarlets victorious in home tournament

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6-0 Mankato West softball team cruised to a trio of victories in its own tournament hosted at Caswell Park on Saturday. The Scarlets opened the day with an 8-5 comeback win over Delano. Then, West took down St. Peter 17-7 and shut out Chisago Lakes 1-0 to end the day perfect.
MANKATO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cloquet’s Marina Dostal Commits to UW-Superior Tennis Team

CLOQUET, Minn. – It’s official as Cloquet’s Marina Dostal signed her National Letter of Intent Friday, deciding to continue her education and tennis career close to home at UW-Superior. Dostal was an all-conference selection in singles competition for the Lumberjacks. “I’m excited, for like, new opportunities and...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Football Team Embraces Cold Temps for Annual Spring Game

DULUTH, Minn.– After four weeks of practices, the UMD football team took the field for their annual spring game, as family and friends gathered at Malosky Stadium. The practices leading up to the spring game have been spotty at best, due to unpredictable weather this past month. “We’ve done...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Esko softball runs past Barnum for big home win

The Esko softball team snapped a two game slump Thursday earning a home win over Barnum. The Eskomos picked up a 12-2 victory over the Bombers in their season opener. Earlier in the day Esko had also earned a big 20-4 win over Two Harbors to improve to 2-2 on the season.
ESKO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Ashland’s Austin Defoe Signs NLI for Concordia Moorhead Wrestling Team

ASHLAND, Wis. – This week, Ashland’s Austin Defoe has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Concordia College wrestling team. In his time as an Oredocker, Defoe finished with an overall record of 124-21. He has qualified for the state tournament twice, taking third and fifth place. He is also a three-time regional champion and received all-conference honors in all four years at Ashland.
ASHLAND, WI
KDHL AM 920

WEM Softball Remains Undefeated

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers defeated the Triton Cobras 5-2 in Gopher Conference action Thursday to run their record to 2-0. Junior Addyson Taylor allowed 2 hits with 6 strikeouts, 2 walks for the Buccaneers while throwing 111 pitches, 77 strikes. Junior shortstop Jordan Green was the only WEM player to achieve...
WATERVILLE, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hermantown/Proctor Girls Lacrosse Drops Home Opener

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown/Proctor girls lacrosse team battled through major fog on Saturday afternoon but couldn’t find enough for a rally, as Southwest Christian spoiled the Stealth’s home opener with the 18-6 win. The Stealth drop to 0-2 on the season and are scheduled to be...
HERMANTOWN, MN
KEYC

No. 18 MSU sweeps doubleheader vs. Northern State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 36-10 18th-ranked Minnesota State softball team outscored the NSIC opponent Northern State 10-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader to earn the sweep. The Mavericks took game one by a 9-1 final, then shutout the Wolves in game two by a score of 1-0. The purple and...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Cougars split doubleheader against Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-3 Mankato East softball team ended it’s Saturday doubleheader even with Winona, last season’s Class AAA state runners up. The Cougars were victorious in game one as freshman Kylinn Stangl hit a two-run walk off home run to claim the 3-2 victory. The momentum shifted in game two, when the Winhawks rolled to an 8-1 win.
MANKATO, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Wolfpack boy's lacrosse drops home opener to Rogers

The Duluth Wolfpack boy's lacrosse team dropped their home opener to Rogers 11-8 Thursday evening at Duluth East. Colby Larson scored three goals for the Wolfpack, while Logan Lian added two goals and one assist. Duluth (1-1) will next visit Grand Rapids Tuesday at 7pm.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Soccer Players Hold Youth Skills Camp as Part of Senior Project

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Giving back to the community always feels good and this weekend, a few Superior student-athletes gave back to the next generation of Superior soccer players. Four outgoing Superior soccer players Jake Kidd, Gabriel Remington and Jeffrey and Andrew Olson hosted two Spartan Soccer Camp sessions. The...
SUPERIOR, WI
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall v. Freedom boys volleyball 04.21.22

Whitehall remains perfect in five-set thriller with Freedom. Whitehall has yet to lose this season on the volleyball court, and it would stay that way on Thursday. The Zephyrs with a five-set win over Freedom.
FREEDOM, PA

