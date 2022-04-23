'Don't Want to Parent': Mom Backed for Exposing Kids' Dad to Mother-in-Law
"Good on you for having his mother hear it directly from him. And good on her for kicking him out of his house," one commenter...www.newsweek.com
"Good on you for having his mother hear it directly from him. And good on her for kicking him out of his house," one commenter...www.newsweek.com
Oh poor little son. He got kicked out & is so worried that his mom might take him out of her will. Lol Nevermind that he left his own kids. Hey mom your son doesn't really care about you either, he lied to you using his ex wife as the reason so you wouldn't get mad at him & take him out of the will. Hey mom guess what take him out of the will. The article didn't say how involved the grandmother was in the kids life but I hope the ex wife let's the grandmother see the kids & keeps her in their lives if she wants. It's bad enough to have their father reject them but to have the grandmother all of sudden leave also it would be hard on the kids.
You did nothing but tell the truth. But it does seem that Grandma was missing the kids and IF you can deal with her it might be kind to allow her to see the kids... plus it seems like their is an opening in her will for them.
What?!?! Maybe a bit off-topic, but they ended their “marriage of 30 YEARS”? Just exactly how old ARE these people? And how old is the mother-in-law?!?!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 38