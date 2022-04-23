ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Don't Want to Parent': Mom Backed for Exposing Kids' Dad to Mother-in-Law

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Good on you for having his mother hear it directly from him. And good on her for kicking him out of his house," one commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 38

Mary Pfeiffer
1d ago

Oh poor little son. He got kicked out & is so worried that his mom might take him out of her will. Lol Nevermind that he left his own kids. Hey mom your son doesn't really care about you either, he lied to you using his ex wife as the reason so you wouldn't get mad at him & take him out of the will. Hey mom guess what take him out of the will. The article didn't say how involved the grandmother was in the kids life but I hope the ex wife let's the grandmother see the kids & keeps her in their lives if she wants. It's bad enough to have their father reject them but to have the grandmother all of sudden leave also it would be hard on the kids.

Reply(1)
32
Colleen Fahey Reich
1d ago

You did nothing but tell the truth. But it does seem that Grandma was missing the kids and IF you can deal with her it might be kind to allow her to see the kids... plus it seems like their is an opening in her will for them.

Reply(4)
21
Barbie from TX
1d ago

What?!?! Maybe a bit off-topic, but they ended their “marriage of 30 YEARS”? Just exactly how old ARE these people? And how old is the mother-in-law?!?!

Reply(5)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Marriages
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
StaceyNHerrera

Pregnant woman refuses to eat boyfriend's mother's food

Pregnancy can be a challenging time for both would-be-parents. But the physical and emotional toll of maternal prenatal stress can also present challenges for the baby. A 2019 study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) found that approximately 30% of pregnant women report psychosocial stress, which may increase the risk of preterm birth. The study also noted that perceived social support might contribute to the reduction of prenatal stress.
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
893K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy