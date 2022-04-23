KLST Evening Forecast: Friday April 22nd

Increased cloud coverage across most of the Concho Valley, those clouds are helping to keep the afternoon temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday. Temperatures throughout the area topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds have increased from the south with gust get up over 40 MPH at times, A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3AM on Saturday morning when winds will begin to let up slightly.

Breezy for Saturday, but winds will continue to decrease throughout the day. As the day progresses a dry line ahead of a the cold front will move into the region. That will begin to increase some isolated showers and storms during the evening and overnight hours.

Sunday, the better chance for some showers and storms as the cold front begin to move into our area providing the necessary lift to generate more widespread rain across the viewing area. Some storms could be severe at times, but the severe threat will stay on the lower end with strong winds and large hail will be the most likely.

Rain will continue into Monday as the cold front slows down and allows for prolonged chances of rain through the start of the work week. Late on Monday and into early Tuesday the cold front will continue to push further south and rain chances will begin to decrease.

The rest of next week will see temperatures gradually increasing with sky conditions clearing out as we get closer to the Thursday and Friday of next week.

