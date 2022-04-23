San Jose plants trees to start “pocket forests”

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, the city of San Jose celebrated Earth Day by planting dozens of trees.

The city and its partners kicked off an effort to improve the tree canopy across the city.

In Bay Point Park in North San Jose, volunteers planted 30 trees. These are oaks and Chinese fringe trees.

The goal is actually to plant 1000 trees in the district.

The city says that in recent years, the tree canopy here has dwindled, and they want to try to reverse that trend. Get more trees planted here.

Mayor of San Jose San Liccardo said in a press conference, “the impacts of lack of canopy are real, certainly on our health, and obviously on our environment in so many ways and so we are determined to reverse our shrieking canopy. As the Chinese proverb tells us, ‘the best time to plant a tree was a generation ago the next best time to plant a tree is today.’”

Now, the nonprofit group our City Forest is also helping today. They do volunteer efforts like this one all across the city throughout the year. Anyone who’s interested in helping can visit their website which is ourcity forest.org

