Dillon Gabriel nearly missed the start of the second of half of Oklahoma’s spring game on Saturday. While most of his teammates had already sprinted onto Owen Field, he was still in the locker room picking up trash. OU coach Brent Venables made it clear he expects his players to pick up after themselves and Gabriel took the opportunity to lead by example, even if it almost cost him snaps.

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO