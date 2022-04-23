ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Wheeling stuns Komets in Kelly Cup playoff opener

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ClIl_0fHmA0Om00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets dropped game one in their best-of-seven series against the Wheeling Nailers, 1-0, on Friday.

Patrick Watling scored the lone goal in the final moments of the first period for the Nailers, who didn’t win at Memorial Coliseum at any point during the regular season. Fort Wayne got off to a sluggish start but finally started to show signs of life in the final period. The Komets out-shot Wheeling, 34-23 in Friday’s contest.

The Komets will look to even the series at one apiece in game two on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

No love lost between Komets and Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If the final game of the regular season is any indication, there will be no love lost between the Komets and Nailers when the puck drops Friday night in the Jungle for game one of their best-of-seven first round playoff series. The two teams went after each other Saturday night […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons upset Loyola, advance to MIVA title match

CHICAGO (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne, ranked 15th in the latest national poll, swept no. 11 Loyola 3-0 (32-30, 25-23, 27-25) in the MIVA semifinals on Wednesday night in Chicago to advance to the conference championship match on Saturday. The Dons will now play in Muncie against seventh-ranked Ball State for the conference title. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

Blackhawk’s Leininger, Pickett sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of baseball standouts at Blackhawk Christian High School made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon as seniors Seth Leininger (Indiana Tech) and Clay Pickett (Manchester University) signed their letter of intent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Dwenger baseball throttles Northrop in first of weekend series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger snapped a 2-game losing streak after a definitive 14-0 win over Northrop on Friday. The Saints put away Northrop in the third inning, scoring eight runs in that frame. Dwenger improves their record to 4-2 while Northrop fell to 2-5. Dwenger and Northrop meet again for the second […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Cup#The Wheeling Nailers
Racing News

Talladega Inspection Issues: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR inspection saw an odd turn of events with most teams carrying umbrellas over the cars on the way to tech after most failed their first attempt. This weekend, NASCAR takes on the 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series doesn’t have a practice session, but they will qualify on Saturday.
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Nailers Take 2-0 Series Lead in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN. (WTRF) – The Komets got on the board first. Will Graber capitalized from real close after a steal near Wheeling’s net. That was actually Fort Wayne’s first goal of the series. Dylan McPherson tied up the game for the Nailers in the first period. Josh Maniscalco was on the assist and he […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Huntington University unveils updates to diamond

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)– Huntington University unveiled a handful of major upgrades to it’s baseball diamond on Thursday at its home campus. Huntington University’s baseball team and fans gathered at Forest Glen Park, at the university’s campus for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The improvements at Forest Glen Park included a turf infield, new bullpens, […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Cinderella run ends for Mastodons men’s volleyball

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine. Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Lang homers, but Mastodons fall to no. 18 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Jack Lang had a solo home run for Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday (April 20) evening in the Mastodons’ 12-2 loss to No. 18 Notre Dame. The ‘Dons wasted little time getting on the board. Lang hit a solo shot in the first inning, his seventh home run of the year, […]
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy