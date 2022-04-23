Wheeling stuns Komets in Kelly Cup playoff opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets dropped game one in their best-of-seven series against the Wheeling Nailers, 1-0, on Friday.

Patrick Watling scored the lone goal in the final moments of the first period for the Nailers, who didn’t win at Memorial Coliseum at any point during the regular season. Fort Wayne got off to a sluggish start but finally started to show signs of life in the final period. The Komets out-shot Wheeling, 34-23 in Friday’s contest.

The Komets will look to even the series at one apiece in game two on Saturday.

