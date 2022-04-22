Softball Falls to Frankenmuth

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanks to all the rain mi-Michigan received on Friday night, the Pewamo-Westphalia Spring Classic was moved to Saturday morning. It definitely was the right decision, because the weather in Michigan was nothing but blue skies and opportunities. The meet featured nine teams and four of them were from the CMAC – […]

WESTPHALIA, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO