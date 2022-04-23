Wichita Wind Surge falls to RockHounds 10-8, seven game streak ends

Wichita’s thirteen hits were not enough to keep their seven-game winning streak going as they fell to the Midland RockHounds 10-8 in an offensive shootout.

Louie Varland took the mound for Wichita where he found himself in some early trouble, giving up a two-run homer to Midland’s Jeremy Eierman to give the RockHounds an early 2-0 lead, followed by a 3-run home run by Chase Calabuig to make it a 5-0 Midland lead in the first inning. Varland went on to pitch five innings allowing three earned runs, four hits, and recording four strikeouts.

Austin Martin stayed hot at the plate on the night going two for four at the plate and extending his hitting streak to six games.

Cole Sturgeon got things going for Wichita in the bottom of the third driving in two on an RBI single to cut the Surge deficit to 6-3. Michael Helman followed in on the action in the fifth inning where he blasted a two-run homer to make it just a 6-5 Midland lead

The Surge were able to make things interesting, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth. A two-run RBI single from Cole Sturgeon and a RBI sacrifice fly from Edouard Julien to cut the deficit to 10-8, but were unable to capitalize in the 9th inning.

Notes: Austin Martin extends his hit streak to six games… Michael Helman hit his third home run of the season… The Surge activated Edouard Julien from the injured list. The seven game win streak was the longest in the two year franchise history for Wichita.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will continue action on Saturday (4/23) for their fifth game of the six-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds. Brandon Lawson will take the mound for Wichita and Colin Peluse will take the hill for the RockHounds.