Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Losing Game 3

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat lost Game 3 on Friday evening to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Miami Heat lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 111-110 on Friday evening in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

With the win, the Hawks got the series to 2-1, after losing the first two games on the road in Florida.

Jimmy Butler had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but missed the attempt.

After the loss, the star forward spoke to reporters, and the clip can be watch here.

"Missed the shot," Butler said of the last play. "Simple as that."

Butler finished his night with 20 points, ten rebounds and eight assists.

Game 4 will be on Sunday evening once again in Atlanta, and the following game will be back in Florida.

Butler is in his third season with Miami, and the team has made the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been there.

In 2020, they went to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, both the Hawks and the Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs.

The Heat were swept in the first-round, while the Hawks lost in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

