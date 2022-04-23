Bouncing toward big time: Noah Batchelor, of Adamstown, signs to play basketball at Maryland

Bouncing, bouncing, bouncing.

Always with the bouncing.

Before games. During them. After them. Outside on the driveway. Inside the house. Even in his bedroom.

The constant dribbling of the basketball at his Adamstown home, or anywhere else, was perhaps a sign that a switch had flipped within Noah Batchelor once he hit a certain stage just before high school. No more lacrosse. No more football. No track. None of those other sports that helped him hone his splendid athleticism.

He was a basketball player now. End of story.

The bouncing intensified.

Said Keith Batchelor, Noah’s father, “Where our living room is, [his bedroom is] right above ... and there were times where I was like, ‘Man, he’s coming through the floor! It’s about to happen!’”

Noah couldn’t put the basketball down. He wouldn’t. Even if he did, that didn’t mean he wasn’t working on his game without it, zeroing what his mother, Jessi, calls a “fierce” competitiveness and “extreme work ethic” to reach what many had told him could be a “special” level.

He grew considerably in the sport — and out of his wardrobe. With consultation, he understood that he might be outgrowing Frederick County, too. So, by ninth grade, Batchelor set off elsewhere to attract attention and coveted prospect rankings and offers.

Hagerstown, Ellicott City, D.C., Baltimore.

For the past two years, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound senior wing has been in Bradenton, Florida, where he plays basketball and attends school at the elite athlete factory called IMG Academy.

But as all of that mileage has somewhat buried his basketball roots, Batchelor, 18, has always been a proud Frederick County native and Marylander. His parents noticed that he gets peeved when his hometown is misidentified, logically, due to his nearly constant basketball movement. Earlier this week, though, Batchelor was thrilled to announce that after all of his strategic decisions, his travels, his bouncing, he will play next year at the University of Maryland, less than an hour from where he grew up.

“It was definitely a little chaotic, but obviously I figured it out,” said Batchelor, who signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, “and I’m happy I did.”

‘HE JUST KEEPS GOING’

Noah Batchelor is a three-star prospect who is ranked as the 46th best small forward in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports ratings. He fancies himself a quick-release shooter. Think Klay Thompson or Duncan Robinson. But he can also hold his own down low, competently guard anyone, slash to the basket and handle the ball — thanks to an encompassing hoops education. For modern basketball, he seemingly possesses an ideal blend of height, skills and mindset.

All of that is available to see in videos on his social media accounts — highlights in which he makes every shot and looks much like a polished product who’s ready to contribute at Maryland.

All of that began developing when he was back in Frederick, after making his start in the sport with the Carroll Manor Recreation Council as a fourth-grader. He got more serious about basketball a couple years later while playing for his Ballenger Creek Middle School team.

Batchelor’s parents soon took him to Zone 24, a Frederick basketball training business owned and operated by Steve Custis and Art Claybon. That’s when Custis, a former Frederick High star guard who played professionally overseas, first glimpsed Batchelor.

Custis, 32, had been hearing Batchelor’s name among his cohorts, and here he was, sitting down for a basic meet-and-greet to go over what programs might help the gangly kid. Noah was more than ready.

Meaning, he wanted to start the workouts right then.

“I said, ‘I can get you in tomorrow,’” Custis recalled with a laugh. “He said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it tomorrow.’ ... We got straight to work.”

And straight away, Batchelor’s ability and hunger for the game reminded Custis of a friend — another lengthy, lithe, late-blooming star from Frederick County: Joe Alexander.

Alexander, a Linganore grad, went on to become a 2008 NBA lottery pick. As Custis got to know Batchelor and witness his dedication to improvement, the trainer wasn’t shy about letting the kid know the ceiling of his potential was similar to what Alexander became. That’s when the word “special” started getting used.

“Everyone was always telling me I was really special, and I could do something really special if I keep working,” Batchelor said.

He began booking multiple workouts per day. He’d still be sweaty from a regimen at Custis’ facility as he headed to another with a strength trainer. Or vice versa.

“I’m like goodness gracious!” Custis said. “And he just keeps going.”

Batchelor set a goal.

“Going into his eighth-grade year, he really wanted to dunk,” Keith Batchelor said. “That was one thing he promised he would do, and he worked on it and worked on it.”

And?

One day in a game at Ballenger Creek Middle ...

“It’s amazing seeing an eighth-grader going through the air dunking,” Keith said.

It was a big moment for Noah, who in that flush saw the product of his persistence.

“That’s when I really started to see improvement and that I could go somewhere with the game,” he said.

He dropped all of his other sports.

“The level he wants to play at was impossible without quitting everything else,” Jessi Batchelor said.

Noah Batchelor averaged 10 points a game and shot 48 percent from 3-point range as a senior this year at IMG Academy in Florida. Courtesy photo from IMG Academy

While he was first playing in the Mid-Maryland basketball league, Noah dwelled largely in the paint, where he could make use of his height. But it was somewhat disadvantageous to his overall game, seeing as how he was such a sharpshooter. Sure, as Custis said, Batchelor was blowing away the competition at that point because he could easily exploit mismatches inside, but he wasn’t making full use of his athleticism.

“We talked about that all the time: ‘You can’t get lazy. These kids are going to start to grow, they’re going to catch up to you,’” Jessi said.

They prodded him to continue working on his vertical jump and lateral movement, utilizing a tool just for that called a VertiMax. Custis emphasized and drilled him on the mid-range game, “attacking all angles,” the trainer said. Batchelor also entered into the AAU sphere, where he was able to stretch the floor more and contest his skills on a higher level of play.

All the while, the kid simply would not stop getting taller. Jessi said Noah grew almost five inches a year between fifth and eighth grade. His legs were so long and he was so thin that she could never find jeans to fit him.

Noah’s solution? “Year-round: shorts and high socks,” Keith said of his son.

As Batchelor got taller and taller during that notorious early teen phase, his folks said he suffered little to no gawkiness.

“That’s what was so freaky about it,” Jessi said. “He didn’t ever have one of those awkward stages where his body was trying to catch up with his movement. Never once happened. Always extremely athletic and coordinated.”

It came time for Batchelor to consider his options for high school. He lived in Tuscarora’s district, but private schools were interested. Custis counseled him on the stigma of Frederick County, where Division I boys basketball recruits have been uncommon.

“When it comes to basketball, a lot of scouts and coaches, they drive through Frederick,” Custis said. “A lot of us ... we’ve experienced it. They tell us that: ‘We don’t think you guys have the talent there.’ And we do.

“So I had to let him know — it’s hard. Our area is hard to get recruited from, so you have to showcase yourself. I said, ‘You’re good here, but you have to get yourself known in other places so they’ll come get you.’”

Always up for a challenge, Batchelor embraced this one, too.

“There’s just not a ton of high-level basketball athletes coming out of Frederick, so everybody has always second-guessed him,” his mother said.

He chose to attend St. Maria Goretti, a private school in Hagerstown. The Gaels had Batchelor spend time in the post during his freshman year, so he had no choice but to further strengthen that portion of his game despite those spindly legs.

“He had to guard Hunter Dickinson, [who is] over 7-foot,” Jessi said of a player who now stars at Michigan. “He was this huge kid, and Noah’s this a little freshman. ... He can guard any position down low, at least with intensity. And he never would’ve been able to do that without that post work.”

With the coach who recruited him to Goretti having departed, Batchelor transferred as a sophomore to Glenelg Country Day in Ellicott City for the 2019-20 season, when he averaged a team-best 13.5 points per game in the loaded MIAA A Conference.

During the pandemic, Glenelg Country Day decided it wasn’t going to play in 2020-21. By then, Batchelor had made himself known, just as Custis advised. He’d participated in a USA Basketball Junior National minicamp and performed well at two schools while continuing to evolve. Batchelor was looking for alternatives again when one of his AAU coaches and a former teammate helped him make contact with IMG Academy, which opened its arms to him.

“He was excited about it,” Custis said, “but he was in shock. Like, ‘They want me?’ Then he understood the process of it and where it could put him.”

Batchelor came off the bench as a junior at IMG as he gathered Division I scholarship offers. Over the 2021 summer, he verbally committed to play at Memphis. Then, he saw serious minutes this past season on an IMG team that boasted a trio of McDonald’s All-Americans.

Batchelor, who was a McDonald’s nominee, averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 48 percent from 3-point range as a senior.

‘IT’S AN HONOR’

Along the way, Batchelor’s feelings about his college choice changed. In July, Memphis reportedly received a notice of allegations for Level I and Level II violations, which cast clouds around the future status of head coach Anfernee Hardaway.

Batchelor decommitted from the Tigers in early February, though he said any potential sanctions handed down to Memphis didn’t factor into his decision.

He reopened the recruiting process, but put off his next move until IMG’s season ended at the start of this month.

Again, Custis served as a sounding board. He was proud of Batchelor for having the maturity to do something that would surely cause commotion in the intensely covered world of college recruiting — but making the decision anyway because it was best for him.

“I’m trying to pick his brain or ask him questions about the Memphis situation,” Custis said. “He was like, ‘I’m just going to finish out my season and then figure it out.’ He was worried, but he wouldn’t show it.”

Maryland had offered him a scholarship before he selected Memphis. Then, once Maryland hired new coach Kevin Willard last month, Batchelor said the Terps informed him the offer stood. The Batchelors said Willard and his staff treated Noah extremely well and helped make what Jessi calls a “pretty brutal” process much easier.

He informed Willard on Easter Sunday. Batchelor is the first in-state product Willard has landed as he attempts to rebuild a faltering program with many holes to fill. In a statement released by the Terps, Willard called Batchelor “dynamic and athletic” and said he was a fitting first signing for his tenure.

“Honestly, it was just the fact that it’s so close to home,” Batchelor said of his decision. “I’m 40 minutes from my house, and then the coaching staff is unbelievable, and they know exactly what they’re doing, and they know how to get me to that next level.”

He’s the first Frederick County native to earn a scholarship from the Terps since Thomas Johnson alum Terence Morris, who ended his career with them in the 2001 Final Four.

“It’s big time — especially a kid coming from a small town,” Custis said.

Batchelor’s parents couldn’t be happier, either. Jessi and Keith, who have two other kids attending Frederick County schools, stand to save money on travel costs to attend Noah’s games.

“So it means a lot to me and definitely my family,” said Batchelor, who attended Maryland games as a kid. “It’s an honor to tell people that I’m going to be playing there.”

And, when he’s not in classes or bouncing the ball at Xfinity Center in College Park, he can easily bounce back to Adamstown to see his family, or bounce over to Zone 24 to get in some work with Custis.

The Batchelor bouncing is not about to stop.

Always with the bouncing.