Urbana, IL

Urbana hit and run crash leads to arrest

By Scarlett O'Hara
 1 day ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Police say they spotted a suspicious vehicle Friday afternoon. Then the driver took off, hit another vehicle, got out and started running.

They received a call around 2:14 p.m. They were on the scene of the crash within minutes. It happened at the intersection of Country Club Road and Cunningham Avenue.

We talked to the driver of the car who was hit. She said she chased him in her car while she was on the phone with 9-1-1. But dispatchers told her to stop because he could have a gun. She did, and police later arrested a suspect.

