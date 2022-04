In his first opportunity to face off against his former team, George Springer launched a home run in his first at-bat against the Houston Astros. George Springer broke the hearts of Houstonians when he ended up deciding to leave the Houston Astros for the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately for the folks in Houston, Springer is breaking hearts in Space City once more as he helps the Blue Jays get a win over his former team.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO