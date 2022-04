Dalton Schultz has officially signed his franchise tender with the Dallas Cowboys -- guaranteeing he'll be in uniform for the 2022 NFL season. That works out well for an organization that recently parted ways with one-time playmaking tight end Blake Jarwin, following hip surgery that could keep him out of football for next season and possibly beyond, because while they're now in the market for another talented TE in this year's NFL draft, they at least have their starter in place; and the divorce from Amari Cooper likely means Schultz will get a lot more work going forward.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO