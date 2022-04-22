ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NY

Baseball: Durkin, Lynch shine as Ketcham avenges loss to rival Arlington

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
 1 day ago

FREEDOM PLAINS - From the composed manner to his 6-foot-2 frame, and even that tinge of bass in his voice, Tyler Durkin doesn’t seem at all like a 13-year-old.

Teammates initially were surprised at his maturity, and impressed, with his businesslike approach to baseball. There are occasional hints of his youth, though, when the kid can’t hide that he’s an excited eighth-grader on varsity.

“I look over at him and he’s antsy and anxious, just wanting to get into games,” Roy C. Ketcham coach Pat Mealy said. “He’s always eager for an opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.”

Durkin had the stage on Friday and proved again he’s not a typical middle-schooler.

After entering in relief with his team scuffling, the pitcher was a stabilizer, holding Arlington at bay for six innings while Ketcham regained control in a 9-4 victory, avenging a loss to its rival earlier this week.

“I had a lot of trust in my defense and all I had to do was throw strikes,” Durkin said. “I think I did well, but that was only possible because of the great support I had around me.”

Tarsia's gem : Talented junior twirls no-hitter as John Jay-EF rolls against Mahopac

Nine Who Shine : Lugo, Paino, Camacho among 2022 baseball players to watch

Arm & finger : Servellon, Ruppert star as Arlington tops Clarkstown South

Listening nearby with furrowed brows, catcher Connor Lynch quickly interjected: “Say something good about yourself, bro.”

After all, he deserved to. Durkin, instead, commended his batterymate, calling Lynch “the best catcher in Section 1.”

Well, after his performance Friday, that might’ve been deserved, too.

Lynch reached base in each of his plate appearances, drove in a run, scored two and stole a couple, including a spectacular swipe of home in the fifth inning.

“It is somewhat of a statement win,” Mealy said, “but we still have a long way to go. We played good today, but we have the potential to play great.”

What it means

Arlington had won eight of its first nine games and the victory over Ketcham on Wednesday, a small measure of revenge for its semifinal loss last spring, further validated the ascension.

But in splitting the two games, Ketcham issued a reminder that, despite a slow start, it still is among the better teams and won't concede anything. That annual three-way struggle of Dutchess County powerhouses — John Jay-East Fishkill, eh-hem — still is a thing.

“We’ve been doing this for years,” Lynch said. “They have a very good squad over there, but we set a high standard for ourselves and we expect to win big games.”

As well, Durkin’s performance builds confidence in the heralded youngster and, perhaps, showed the section Ketcham has yet another prize horse in its stable.

The right-hander featured a sharp slider and well-located fastball, allowing four hits and striking out four in six innings, and inducing three double plays. The run he gave up came on a wild pitch in the fifth.

“He’s a stud," Lynch said. "That boy knows how to pitch. He’s not a 13-year-old on the mound.”

Turning point

Ryan Mealy’s two-run single gave Ketcham a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Arlington answered immediately, and Sean Smith’s RBI single tied it in the next frame.

Durkin entered in the second inning and worked around two singles with a strikeout and double play. Ketcham then retook the lead in the third on Riley Weatherwax’s bases-loaded walk, and Michael Peldra scored on a wild pitch.

Lynch led off the fifth with a double, moved to third on a groundout, then stole home to make it 6-3.

“It was two strikes and two outs, and the pitcher wasn’t paying much attention to me,” Lynch said, “so I just timed him up and took off.”

Ben Tullo scored on a balk, and Aidan Marshall and Kevin Camacho added RBI singles in the seventh.

Player of the Game

In addition to his work behind the plate, helping guide Durkin through a dangerous lineup and throwing out a runner, Lynch was an offensive catalyst. He was 3 for 3 with a walk, and his RBI single put Ketcham on the board in the first.

“There’s only one Connor Lynch and he’s awesome,” Durkin said. “Knowing he’s behind the plate gives me a ton of confidence. He’s a dog!”

By the numbers

Arlington (8-2) — Dan Jackson went 2 for 4 with a run, Nick Lugo was 1 for 3 with a double, and Joe Ruppert went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI.

Ketcham (4-3) — Kevin Camacho was 2 for 4 with a walk, a stolen base, a run and an RBI. Mealy, who returned this season from an ulnar collateral ligament injury in the winter, went 1 for 2 with three walks. Sean Camacho was 2 for 5.

Quotables

“There’s definitely pressure, but I know that being up at this level and playing with guys like this makes me better,” Durkin said of being a middle-schooler on a title-contending team. “This game gives me more confidence, knowing I can pitch well against a great opponent.”

“We were frustrated and felt that we gave the game away with our mistakes,” Mealy said of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss to Arlington. “But they responded with a good performance against Mamaroneck and then came back and won this game. Our guys are starting to gel and we’re gonna be making noise soon.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Baseball: Durkin, Lynch shine as Ketcham avenges loss to rival Arlington

