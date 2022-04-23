ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Santiago Espinal Soars in Blue Jays Win Over Astros

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDhSW_0fHm5bLW00

With a homer and key defensive plays, infielder Santiago Espinal starred in the Blue Jays' win over the Astros

The Blue Jays dugout hollered and cheered when Santiago Espinal ambushed a Justin Verlander fastball.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As Espinal jogged around the Houston bases with a stone-cold, emotionless face, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grabbed Toronto's home run jacket and prepared to place it on the infielder's shoulders. Espinal’s first dinger of the season—pulled beyond the left-field Crawford Boxes and into the deep left-center gap—clawed the Jays within a run, punctuating an all-around night for Espinal in Toronto's 4-3 win over Houston.

Before Espinal could even complete his post-homer dugout celebration he was sprinting to the steps, stripping off the jacket to hand it to the next guy. On the very next pitch, Bradley Zimmer poked at another Verlander heater. The fly ball drifted into left, finding the first row and tagging the Houston future-Hall-of-Famer for back-to-back dingers.

Though the consecutive solo shots drew Toronto even, the game wouldn't have even been within reach without Espinal's play on the other side of the ball.

With bases loaded in the third, the infielder darted to his left off the crack of the bat. He dove in the air, snagging a Yordan Álvarez dart and crashing to the dirt. Having already saved Ross Stripling and the Jays a pair of runs, Espinal popped up with ball in hand, looking for a potential double play.

"[Espinal] can play defense in his sleep," Bo Bichette said earlier this year. "It doesn’t really matter what position, he’s very gifted.

In the seventh, Espinal came charging in on a high bouncing ball that Adam Cimber watched soar over his head. The second baseman started back behind the bag, but came in, bare-handed the ball off the third bounce, and fired a strike over to Guerrero at first. Though Jeremy Peña was initially called safe on the play, a Charlie Montoyo challenge and Astro fan moans soon confirmed the out.

Espinal's Friday heroism was outdone only by the man who pushed him from third to second base this season. With Guerrero Jr. bouncing off first base with two outs in the ninth, Matt Chapman reached out for a fastball away, stroking a liner into the cavernous Houston left field. On the hit, Guerrero flew around the bases, ditching his helmet and drenched in sweat as he slid across home with the leading run. As the first basemen returned to the road dugout, he collapsed onto the bench.

Though Guerrero's exhausted run pushed Toronto ahead for good, Espinal's deciding plays were the true driving force on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Reveal George Springer Injury Update

Last night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays saw two key players, one from each side, have to exit the game early due to being hit by a pitch. Trevor Story was hit on the helmet by a 93-mph fastball from Jose Berrios and George Springer was drilled in the forearm in the top of the sixth, forcing him to exit the ballgame.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Former Clippers standout Freeman Williams dies

At Portland State, Freeman Williams scored the second-most points in Division I college basketball history (behind only LSU’s Pete Maravich). Williams later played Duck Johnson in “White Men Can’t Jump.”. Between, Williams had a nice NBA career. Williams, who had an eclectic and distinguished basketball experience, died...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Blue Jays try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Astros

LINE: Astros -132, Blue Jays +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros. Houston is 6-8 overall and 1-4 at home. The Astros have a 3-5 record in games when...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
92.9 The Ticket

Kiermaier, Rays Rally for Wild 3-2 Win Against Red Sox

Kevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay's three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame. Matt Wisler (1-0) surrendered Boston's first hit when Bobby Dalbec...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Astros#The Blue Jays#Yordan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Stafford gets standing ovation at Detroit Tigers game

Matthew Stafford made a triumphant return to Detroit on Saturday and witnessed some history in the process. Stafford was back in town to help the SAY Detroit organization break ground on a new facility, the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center. The longtime Lions quarterback has continued his philanthropic relationship with SAY Detroit even after being dealt to the Los Angeles Rams over a year ago.
DETROIT, MI
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
176
Followers
259
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy