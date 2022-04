WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For 3 days, the eyes of the Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) world will focus on Wrightsville Beach, NC for the Carolina Pro-Am SUP Surf Contest. From April 22-24, some of the world’s best professional and amateur SUP surfers will converge on Wrightsville Beach to see how they stack up against high-level competitors.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO