There are 148 games left in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ season, which is more than enough time for them to find the depths to which many think they will sink. But a 7-7 start, while average on paper, looks better than many envisioned. And Pittsburgh can climb over .500 on Saturday if it continues its recent success against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO