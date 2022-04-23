Kentucky signs secondary help in transfer Keidron Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”

