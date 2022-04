More than 20 faith leaders and members of the Facts & Faith Fridays community group in central Virginia have released an open letter denouncing the war in Ukraine. “Today, as a united front, our Facts & Faith Fridays community is watching in horror at the events unfolding in Ukraine,” says an excerpt from the letter. “We are heartbroken and must continue to not sit in silence… For those of us who remember the Eastern Bloc era and younger generations, we realize these developments amount to a regression of progress made over the years. It is a tragedy for humanity. ”

